SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One subject remains at large after a vehicle chase ended near the Angelo State University campus on Tuesday, February 14.

According to a statement from the San Angelo Police Department, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a maroon GMC near Sherwood Way and Arden Rd around 11:53 a.m. After the driver of the vehicle disregarded the officer’s lights and sirens, officers followed the vehicle to the intersection of Avenue N. and S. Campus Boulevard.

SAPD says that three people fled the vehicle on foot, however, two were apprehended by officers. One occupant remains at large according to SAPD.

It is unknown what, if any, charges will be filed.

The police department shares that no damage to the city or department property occurred during this time. SAPD says that the Angelo State University Police Department was notified during this time due to the close proximity to the school.