SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating Sheri Miller.

According to a social media post made by SAPD on Thursday, Oct. 12, Sheri, age 15, is described as a white female with a height of 5 feet 7 inches and an approximate weight of 160 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt bearing the words “San Angelo To Go,” a pair of shorts of unknown color and a pair of white Crocs.

Sheri was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. She is believed to be in or around the Grape Creek area.

If you have any information regarding Sheri’s whereabouts, please contact the SAPD non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference Case #2023-0012494.