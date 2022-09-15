SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 3:53 p.m.) — Conner Weed has been located.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (3:15 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Conner Weed.

Weed is 25 years old and Autistic. He is described as being male, White, with blonde or light brown hair and was last seen at 3504 Knickerbocker road on September 15, 2022, around 2:00 p.m.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Conner Weed please call 911 or dispatch at 325-657-4315