SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Anglo Police Department (SAPD) and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to identify a male who has burglarized multiple vehicles.

According to SAPD, the subject had robbed multiple vehicles in the area of Harvard Avenue on July 20th.

This photograph is courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

If you have any information regarding the male, please contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 658-HELP (4357), through their website, or on the P3 Tips app.

SAPD reminds the public to never attempt to apprehend a suspect yourself.

