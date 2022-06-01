SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills residents were warned to stay indoors and bring their outside pets inside on Wednesday morning due to an active bee swarm.

According to an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, people should avoid the area near 3500 West Beauregard Avenue because of an active bee swarm. Police urged residents within a two-block radius of that block to make sure all of their pets are indoors.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.