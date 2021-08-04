SAPD: Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal accident on Edmund Blvd.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on August 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to a car accident in the 1400 block of Edmund Blvd. just before 8 p.m.

Two vehicles, a Black Chevrolet Tahoe and a White Chevrolet Silverado 2500, were involved.

“All four occupants of the Chevrolet Tahoe (Two adults and two children, ages 8 and 11) were transported by ambulances to a local hospital. The adults in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts but the children were. The front passenger of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Jermaine Landor (33), succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Howard. The other three occupants of the Chevrolet Tahoe had non-incapacitating injuries. Three occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 received treatment but had non-incapacitating injuries. One of the three occupants had been wearing a seatbelt.” SAPD said in a statement.

SAPD stated that according to witnesses, the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe suddenly swerved into the westbound lane, striking the Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the wreck and are still investigating.