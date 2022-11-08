SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of live music and swing dancing.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be at the Murphy Performance Hall & Stage, located at 72 West College Ave, San Angelo, TX 7690, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers like Frank and Dean and Sammy, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson bring their big band across America. With a dash of Motown, a shot of Country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top, the orchestra looks to serve a musical banquet for the soul.

For tickets and information can be located at SanAngeloPAC.org, (325) 284-3825, or at the box office on 82 Gillis Street.