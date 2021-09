SAN ANGELO, Texas – Monday morning, supporters gathered in Downtown San Angelo to pledge backing an ordinance for San Angelo to become a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

In front of City Hall, a couple dozen supporters gathered and Bishop Michael Sis of the San Angelo Diocese called on City Leaders to support the ordinance to declare San Angelo a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

After making his request, 13 San Angelo citizens stepped up in support of Bishop Sis’s declaration.