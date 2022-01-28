SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department’s homicide detectives are asking for help from the San Angelo public with a murder investigation of Army Staff Sergeant Jessica Ann Mitchell.

According to a release from the San Antonio Police Department, “Homicide Detectives believe that an individual or individuals in the San Angelo area may have information in this murder investigation.”

They say Mitchell was celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar

located at 8779 Wurzbach in San Antonio until sometime after 2:00 a.m. when Jessica left the bar.

She was alone in her 2019 white Dodge Charger traveling eastbound on IH-10 when investigators believe someone in a red vehicle opened fire, hitting the driver’s side of her car. As a result of the open fire, Jessica was shot several times. The San Antonio Police Department believes she may have swerved into the red vehicle leaving some minor damage or paint transfer.

There is up to a $30,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in Mitchell’s murder. They allow anybody with information to remain anonymous.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle or the case, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, reference case SAPD 21-000072.