SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today, San Angelo’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Community members gathered at the Fort Concho Commissary where they discussed the critical question that Dr. King asked a group of young students in 1967, “What is your life’s blueprint?” The speech encouraged people to be their best and have a plan for the future. Something that the Buffalo Soldiers had to do 100 years before that speech was even given.

“What we are doing is showing a parallel between how it was important for black people even back 100 years before Dr. King gave his speech,” said Sherley Spears, Founder of San Angelo’s NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial. “To always strive to be excellent because that is what was expected from the rest of your community.”

The groundbreaking for the Buffalo Memorial took place in December of 2022 and construction is scheduled to begin later this month.