SAN ANGELO, Texas — Love Municipal Pool in San Angelo will open late this summer, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Friday, April 29, 2022.

The City says filtration issues at the pool require the pool’s filtration system to be replaced. That system is in the process of being built but the City says it will take several weeks due to supply shortages.

No opening date has been set for the Municipal Pool and reservations for the pool will not be accepted until an opening date has been set. The City says they will issue updates as they are received.

For more information about the Love Municipal Pool, visit the City of San Angelo website.