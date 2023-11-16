SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Joseph Wendel Lown, the former mayor of San Angelo has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 47.

The news of Lown’s death was reported by his colleagues at Perfect Home “San Miguel De Allende”

“I always looked at him with respect and admiration he was a real professional and a good example to many of us,” said the post on social media. “I am deeply saddened by his abrupt departure. May he rest in peace. Dear Joseph, you will be missed but your legacy and memories will prevail.”

Lown served San Angelo as mayor from 2003 to 2009 having been reelected three times. He did not complete his last term however resigning and departing for Mexico for his partner. While in Mexico he married his now-husband, went to law school to become a lawyer and became a realtor in San Miguel.

His CDR Family said he was well known for his kindness, generosity, warm spirit and the positive impact he had on the people around him

Details of the cause of Lown’s death have not been made available, however, foul play has not been suspected.