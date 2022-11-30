SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de los Muertos Celebration received the Best in Texas Award – Bronze level from the Texas Festivals and Event Association.

The TFEA is a professional trade association for Texas-based festival and event planners, volunteers, and suppliers. TFEA represents the hundreds of festivals celebrating the history, legends, culture, art, folklore, and natural beauty of the Lone Star State.

Discover San Angelo became a member of TFEA in 2022 and submitted the event for consideration. The events were judged on the marketing campaigns, news stunts, promotions, sponsorship program, diversity/equity/inclusion plan, accessibility, entertainment, merchandise, virtual programming, food and beverage, green program, educational program, children’s program, community outreach program, health & safety program.

The event was placed in the category of $750,000 and above. First place went to the McAllen Holiday Parade and second place went to Washington’s Birthday Celebration in Laredo.

“We are thrilled that Dia de los Muertos was recognized as one of the Best in Texas events in its first year alongside these long-running, well-established events. This is great for the future of the event and for San Angelo,” said Diann Bayes, Vice President of Operations for the Destination Marketing Organization.