SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One San Angelo woman and her family celebrated a special birthday milestone this week.

Louise Lewis turned one hundred years old this week. Her family joined her at the Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo on Friday, January 12, 2024, to celebrate.

Lewis, who has 42 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren, said she thanks God for her long life. Her family members said that they have been truly blessed to have her here for 100 years.