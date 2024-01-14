SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo woman Louise Lewis is celebrating her 100th birthday!

Mrs. Lewis has been a resident of San Angelo for the majority of her adulthood. She served in her church and the local community until her late 80’s.

She is still as feisty as ever and still enjoys interacting with her family and friends.

Mrs. Lewis raised five children and has been blessed with sixteen grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and eighteen great-great-grandchildren.

Today there was a celebration at Sagecrest Care Center.

Her family says she contributes her long jeopardy to her faith, prayers, and her trust in God.

Happy Birthday!