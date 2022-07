SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today is National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. Last night, a special event was held honoring veterans of the war.

The event was held to acknowledge the significance of the signing of the Korean Armistice of 1953, ending the war

“There was a short war between 1950-1953 where South Korea, North Korea, China, USA and several others would join in the war,” said John Wojtkun, Commander of the VFW

Veterans their families and friends were in attendance.