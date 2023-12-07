SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Wednesday, an early ceremony marking Pearl Harbor Day was held at San Angelo’s VFW hall to remember the service members and others killed in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941.

Veterans at San Angelo’s VFW gathered to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day. An early “Veterans Program Remembrance” was held to talk about the event.

“As we all know, the attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike conducted by the Imperial Japanese Navy against the United States Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Sunday morning, December 7, 1941,” said Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col., John Muckleroy.

Members say the Post holds 25 VPRs a year, and they’re important because it recognizes history. Some veterans say they still remember the emotions they felt during Pearl Harbor.

“I remember my mother and father sitting around the tall Table Talk Radio. Probably an RCA, I don’t know. And listen to the president’s address. And there was a lot of worry in their mind. I know because they, they had a son that had just turned 21,” said Muckleroy.

The presentation ended with quotes recited from then-President Franklin Roosevelt’s address to Congress.

“There aren’t many World War II veterans left, but if you know of one, thank them for their service,” said San Angelo’s VFW Quartermaster, Lawrence Semik.

San Angelo’s VFW also encourages veterans, their families and the general public to come out and attend more of its presentations to connect more with the community.