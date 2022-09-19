SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo unemployment rate continued to drop from July 2022 into August 2022 as the state of Texas unemployment rate increased for the first time since April 2020 by .1 percentage point.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission report for August 2022, the state of Texas added 16,400 nonfarm jobs during the month, bringing total nonfarm employment to 13,530,100 This is the 10th consecutive month Texas has set a new employment rate with 726,900 new job positions added since August 2021 says the TWC. However, Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1, which is a .01 increase from July 2022.

“With more than 700,000 jobs added in the past year, opportunities for Texans to succeed continue to grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

According to TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel, private industry jobs have also expanded this year.

“Private industry jobs are up more than six percent from this time last year, and Texas employers continue to expand their workforces,” said Daniel.

Although the unemployment rate for the state of Texas rose, San Angelo dropped from 3.6 percent in July 2022 to 3.5 percent in August 2022. The TWC August report shows 1,629 unemployed in July 2022 and 1,585 unemployed in August 2022 in San Angelo.

Unemployment rates in San Angelo have continued to decrease since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Local area unemployment statistics from Texas Labor Market Information show San Angelo’s unemployment rate at 9.7 percent in May 2020 with 4,230 unemployed. This rate dropped 3.1 percent by August 2020 to 6.6 percent and 2,952 unemployed.

By August 2021, employment rates in San Angelo were at 4.8 percent reports TLMI.

The TWC produces and releases employment estimates in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision.