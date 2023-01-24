SAN ANGELO, Texas — With overnight temperatures expected to be in the high 20s over the next few days, the City of San Angelo announced that it will be opening warming shelters.

According to the release, the shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26 at Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, located at 1103 Farr St. Animals are permitted but must not be “aggressive or disruptive”.

The American Red Cross will provide cots. However, the city is asking the community for volunteers to help run the warming shelter. Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/citywarmingshelter.