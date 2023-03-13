SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Discover San Angelo, a department of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, has announced the first San Angelo Travel & Adventure Show set to take place on Thursday, May 11th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Concho Stables.

According to the release, the event is being held to honor National Travel and Tourism Week. It will be free to the public and feature many attractions, destinations and exhibits within the city designed to educate and inspire attendees about the wonders of travel and adventure.

The San Angelo Travel and Adventure Show promises to be an exciting event for the whole community. From informative exhibits and presentations to fun activities and entertainment, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.