SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Dozens of parks across the state are celebrating the Texas Parks System’s 100th Anniversary.

San Angelo State Park, established in 1995, includes over 7,700 acres and surrounds fishing reservoirs made in the 1950s for flood control. The park includes cabins and campsites with water and electricity and more than 50 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. A heard of American Bison and Longhorns, a part of the official state heard, live at the park.

On Saturday, March 18, entry into San Angelo State Park will be free for all visitors to enjoy about a dozen events at separate locations across the park.

“We really want to get a lot of San Angelo out there because our park is right here, next to us,” said Tara Fattouh, a San Angelo State Park representative. “If you haven’t been to the park, it’ll be a great time to come check it out.”

Visitors can find a complete list of activities and events planned on the San Angelo State Park website and Facebook page.