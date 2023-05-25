SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Texas Business Women celebrated 100 years at the Mayer Museum located at Angelo State University on May 25.

Laura Whisenhunt the treasurer of the organization shared that this group of women is here to empower and encourage you.

“This organization has helped me personally and professionally and that’s what we want to exude to other women, that we can empower and encourage you and help you develop your skills,” she said. “So whatever walks of life you are, that’s where we want to help you and make those connections.”

For more information visit the San Angelo Texas Business Women website.