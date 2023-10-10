SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Symphony took to social media to ask for the community’s help in locating an instrument that was stolen on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to the post, a cello was stolen from a musician’s car while they were eating at Zero One Ale House Saturday evening. The theft has been reported to the San Angelo Police Department.

The cello is dated 2002 and is a Marilyn Wallin make.

Those with any information or who see someone trying to sell a cello are asked to contact (325) 658-5877.