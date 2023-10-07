SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents from all across San Angelo gathered at the Shannon Women’s and Children’s Hospital for the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Run on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Pink Ribbon Run is held annually in order to promote breast cancer awareness and early detection, celebrate those who have survived their battles with breast cancer and raise funds to help local breast cancer patients. The run also takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a commemorative time that lasts the entirety of October and is observed for similar reasons.

“This event is just a wonderful time for everyone to come together and support those who either have walked down this path or maybe are walking down this path right now,” Hope Barron, manager of fundraising and development at Shannon, said. “This sisterhood and the community they have here is really great, and it gives their families an opportunity to celebrate them and really showcase what they’ve come through.”

The event, located at 201 E. Harris Ave., began at 7 a.m. with a warmup in the form of a flash mob-style dancing session. Snacks were available courtesy of the Market Street grocery store, and Starbucks was also present to give coffee to attendees. After the dancing was done, those in the audience who were fighting or had survived their battle with breast cancer were called to the front to be recognized and to take a group photo.

Those who are battling or have battled with breast cancer raise their hands in support of one another.

“Just to see that group of ladies who all have on the same-color T-shirt and they’re all here to just support each other and celebrate, it’s an awesome experience,” Barron said.

From there, hundreds of participants gathered behind the starting for the one-mile walk that started at around 8 a.m. After they returned, runners looking to take on the five-kilometer and 10-kilometer runs got ready and took off at around 8:30 a.m.

People of all ages came out to support breast cancer patients and survivors.

The run also doubled as a fundraiser, with all proceeds gathered during the Pink Ribbon Run benefitted the Shannon Breast Center. This marks the 16th year of the run, with the event even going online during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the tradition alive.

“We did have a couple of years where we did virtual runs during Covid, but this year we’re, of course, in person,” Barron said. “It’s just so wonderful to see everybody back together.”