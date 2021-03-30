San Angelo streets damaged by severe winter weather

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo residents recall the severe winter weather that gripped the state last month. Beyond the power and water issues, there was also damage to other infrastructure. San Angelo streets took a beating, and the cost is still being calculated.

“We don’t have that true damage estimate yet,” explained Patrick Frerich, Assistant Director of Operations for San Angelo. “We’ve submitted some, some rudimentary numbers to FEMA [and] we’re still going through the process for repairs. Especially on the water and sewer infrastructure side; on the street side we put out some numbers to FEMA for possible reimbursement.”

Frerich says the amount submitted to FEMA is an even $1 million. Current repair estimates are slightly lower, closer to $600,000 to $700,000, but city staff expect more wear and tear before the funds are granted. It is unclear at the this time when those funds will be available to the city.

San Angelo residents wanting to alert the city of damaged roads can use the submission form on the city website. It’s a system that has existed for a few years now, and residents have not been shy about using it. “Yeah that system has been used, the citizens have been great about using it [and] letting us know,” said Frerich. “Again, that helps us just keep that running list of areas that need to be addressed so we keep doing it. If you submitted something and it just hasn’t gotten taken care of yet, please don’t resubmit it. We did get it it is on the list and we are working through that list.”