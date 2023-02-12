SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hundreds of pigs are getting judged this weekend at the Foster Coliseum Fairgrounds to continue the city stock show.

FFA and 4H students arrived on Friday, Feb. 10 for this weekend’s shows. They have spent months raising their animal to be judged by experts.

“The person who has helped me the most has to be Billy Shares, my ag teacher,” said Jessi Lester, a Whitesboro FFA Member. “Whether we’ve been devastated or succeeded, he has been there for all of our hardships and success.”

The premium sale for the stock show winners will take place in April during the San Angelo Rodeo Run.