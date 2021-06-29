San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association announces dates for 2022 events

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association, SASSRA, has announced the dates for events in 2022.

The 90th Annual Livestock Show will be held in February 2022 and the Rodeo and Midway attractions are scheduled for April 2022.

“In 2021, the Board of Directors for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association opted to split the livestock show and rodeo/midway events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and regulations regarding capacities events were facing. Though the livestock show faced numerous challenges with the Winter Storm Uri and a city-wide water crisis, both events benefitted from the change in scheduling. In consideration of the numerous factors facing both the livestock show and the rodeo, the Association voted to move forward with the 2022 Livestock Show in February 2022. Staff for the association is currently working on a detailed schedule for the event, but are expecting the event to run February 3- February 20, 2022.” the SASSRA said in a statement.

The Association continued their statement about the changes, “With the success of the April event in 2021, the Association will hold the 2022 Rodeo and Midway events April 1- April 17, 2022. The increased prize money to the rodeo payout for 2021, will be a large incentive for contestants to continue to make their rounds to San Angelo. Furthermore, the April weather looks to be more promising for families attending the midway functions. There are many pieces that comprise the entire puzzle for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. As staff and board members continue to meet and make decisions for the 2022 event please be patient as information is released in coming weeks.”