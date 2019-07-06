San Angelo State Park’s Bison and Longhorn Tour picks back up

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The monthly Bison and Longhorn Tour, picked back up this morning at San Angelo State Park.

They took a short break during in the months of May and June, because of the high demand of school tours.

However, this Saturday they kicked off their tour again and around 30 people attended in the educational course.

This is one of San Angelo State Park’s most popular gatherings, it happens every first Saturday of the month.

It costs $4 dollars for anyone 13-years or older and children 12-years old and under get in for free.

Their newest addition is a baby bison who was born on Mother’s Day weekend.

“Very important to hold these. Not just to show people but also to educate them about their history as well, and how important they are to not just to San Angelo, not just the Edward Plato region but Texas as a whole,” expressed Bonnie Wallace, who is the Interpreter Ranger at San Angelo State Park.

Next Saturday, San Angelo State Park is hosting their Kids Eat Free 10th Anniversary Celebration, which is a family fun event that celebrates 10 successful years of providing summer meals.