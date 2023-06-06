SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo State Park Superintendent Jarrett Miller shared what activities will be happening at the state park such as bison and longhorn viewing and Snakes in the Concho Valley with the San Angelo Nature Center.

Miller shared that the San Angelo State Park will be having a bison and longhorn viewing on June 10 at 9 a.m. Park officials will feed the animals treats around this time so that visitors can enjoy the view.

“About 9:30 typically they are gone looking for water in the summertime,” he said.

On June 13 the San Angelo State Park will be hosting Snakes in the Concho Valley.

“We’ve teamed up with the San Angelo Nature Center to do a Snakes in the Concho Valley,” Miller said. “We really wanted to do it for us because we have new people, new rangers stuff like that, we’re learning the snakes of the park.”

People can come to learn about snakes that can be found in the Concho Valley, including seeing live snakes in cases, at the Chapprall Pavilion starting at 10 a.m.

Check out everything that is happening at the San Angelo State Park by checking their Facebook or visiting their website.