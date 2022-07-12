SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park is hiring for a full-time Interpretive Ranger.

This individual will be responsible for creating, planning, presenting, and leading public tours/events in the park and sometimes off-site. They will also handle most of the media interviews, assist in the gatehouse checking in visitors, assist in the field with general park maintenance, and help manage the volunteer system.

The state Park prefers applicants to be, “personable, outgoing, smiley, not afraid of public speaking, etc…”

The position requires 40 hours per week including weekends, and various schedules with hours other than 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and days off other than Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

To apply, follow the link below and read all the fine print! If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Carey “Butch” Street at (325) 277-6348

Application and Job Description