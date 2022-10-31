SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Lunch Program, commonly known as the “soup kitchen” is looking for dependable volunteers to serve the first Wednesday of each month.

Volunteers will be asked to begin preparation at 9 a.m. to prepare, box, and distribute lunch to 200-225 individuals from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

If interested, volunteers can call Ola McCorkle at 325-212-4126 and can leave a voicemail if no one answers. Volunteers can also email Susan Gober at gosusan@msn.com for more information or to volunteer.