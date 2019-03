San Angelo Schools Foundation hosts annual "Bid & Boogie" fundraiser Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - Community leaders came together at The House of Fifi Doubois to raise money.

Its the annual "Bid & Boogie" fundraiser to benefit the San Angelo Schools Foundation.

The organization provides grant money to teachers in the San Angelo Independent School District.

Those in attendence could request songs from the live band for a donation and bid on some silent auction items.

The foundations has been in existence for 33 years now.

At last year's event they raised 60 thousand dollars and hoped to surpass that year.