SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Salvation Army of San Angelo says there are several projects on its agenda, including getting its emergency shelter back open and encouraging the Concho Valley to take part in the Angel Tree program.

Major Alfonso Martinez, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army of San Angelo, says the organization has been working on preparing its building for inclement weather. He’s encouraging the Concho Valley community to donate items that will go toward the renovations.

“We’re making strides,” Martinez said. “We really are, but we are still strapped. We had a Sherwin-Williams here in town donate paint to us, but we’d still like the paint brushes, the rollers and the floor tarps that are needed so we can do this project.”

Every year during the Christmas season, the Salvation Army also holds its Angel Tree gift distribution program for families. Children provide a wish list of items they want, and locals around the community bring in toys and clothes for them.

Martinez shared his experience of being an Angel Tree recipient when he was 12 years old.

“‘Lieutenant, what are you doing here?'” Martinez said, recounting his experience with a Salvation Army officer as a child. “And he {says}, ‘Hey Alfonso, how you doing? Santa Claus dropped this off for you. Merry Christmas!’ And I hadn’t forgotten.”

Martinez says those who are looking to serve and give back are needed to help the Salvation Army’s shelter in San Angelo.

“We ended up closing this space, the shelter,” Martinez said. “It was due to financial setbacks. It takes a community to run that place. My endeavor is to let the people of San Angelo come alongside us and help support us financially. We can keep that place open and not ever have to shut it down again.

Those interested in taking part in the Angel Tree program can visit Sunset Mall, the Walmart Supercenter on Sherwood Way or the Walmart on South Bryant Boulevard to find a tree.