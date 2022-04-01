The San Angelo Rodeo Parade happens on the first Saturday of the rodeo (April 2 at 10:00 am) in order to kick up the dust and get the shows on the road. The Parade Committee has worked exceptionally hard to put together all of the parade entries as it is one of the largest parades held annually in San Angelo.



The parade will be held in Historic Downtown San Angelo, The specific parade route will begin at Irving and Concho Street, proceed East to Oakes, turn left on Oakes to Twohig, turn left on Twohig, proceed to Chadbourne, turn right on Chadbourne and proceed to College Street, turn Left of College Street, continue to Irving, turn left on Irving to Beauregard, turn right on Beauregard proceed to Randolph, turn left on Randolph, proceed to River Drive and dismiss.

Courtesy of San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

The parade will be also be televised by KLST-TV and KSAN-TV and Live streamed on Conch Valley Homepage!

Hope to see y’all there!