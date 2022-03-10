SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo announced on Facebook Thursday, that entries have opened for the San Angelo Rodeo Parade.

The parade will be held on April 2nd at 10:00 a.m. in downtown San Angelo to help kick off this year’s rodeo.

All rodeo parade forms must be submitted by March 25th in order to participate in the parade. There is no cost to partake in the parade.

The San Angelo Rodeo Parade is held in downtown San Angelo on the first Saturday of the rodeo. The parade is one of the largest held in San Angelo and features many unique floats, riding clubs, wagons, tractors, and marching bands.

For more information or to complete the parade form, visit the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website.