SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association announced plans to expand the Foster Communications Coliseum Wednesday evening.

KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with Executive Director Justin Jonas during the 6 p.m. news. During the interview, Jonas announced the plans to expand the Foster Communications Coliseum which has hosted the rodeo annually since the 1960s.

According to Jonas, capacity at the coliseum, originally built in the 1960s, will grow from 5,000 to 9,500 people.

“We know we needed more room in our Coliseum because the tickets are selling so fast,” Jonas shared in the interview.

Improvements of the coliseum will help showcase events that come into San Angelo according to the executive director.

“I think, you know, as things are growing and are improving in this area, it is going to help showcase our rodeo and also be great for other events that are going to come in as well,” shared Jonas.

Jonas also shared that the associations knows that the city cannot afford to build a new multi-million dollar coliseum.

“We, the association, took it upon themselves to and hired an architect to come in and inspect the building,” Jonas said.

According to the architect, the Foster Communications Coliseum is one of the stoutest building he has seen because the strength of the concrete.

“He came up with some ideas and just blew our socks off,” Jonas explained.

The model for the new coliseum will be shared in Wednesdays performance though it will have to go through several steps before anything can be set-in-stone.

“We are not sure how everything will happen, but obviously if it is going to cost $50 million or $200 million, we don’t want that for the taxpayers of this town.”