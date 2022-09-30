SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three restaurants in San Angelo opened their doors and welcomed customers in Sept. 2022.

RJ BBQ

RJ BBQ opened and added a third BBQ location at Sunset Mall to kick off the month of Sept. After 22 years of serving San Angelo, Roman Thomas Sr. decided it was time to add a restaurant on the east side of town since other locations are located around the north side. Owner Thomas shared with Concho Valley Home Page staff that there is also RJ3 Chicken Shack, making the new location the fourth RJ restaurant.

Thomas says that adding this location took out two birds with one stone – Citizens of San Angelo on this side of town wanted RJ BBQ’s food and the staff at Sunset Mall would have more of a selection of food.

Customers will be able to buy RJ BBQs ribs, chicken and sausage Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. RJ BBQ will also be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Sunday.

Fro-Yo and Sweets Downtown

Eat all the fro-yo and sweets, and drink all the sugar drinks you can at Fro-Yo and Sweets Downtown in Downtown San Angelo. This store offers frozen yogurt along with individually wrapped and bulk candy. Customers can also enjoy their candy slushes, chai and Frapaccino’s.

Sweets and treats are not the only things you will be able to find here. A 12-foot-long table showcasing candy wrappers and fun murals and paintings from local artists is on display. In the new sweets shop, people will be able to find a ‘Made in San Angelo’ section featuring the store’s merchandise.

Fro-Yo and Sweets Downtown is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday the store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday customers can get their sweets from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m at 17 W. Beauregard Ave.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

The first Chipotle Mexican Grill location in San Angelo ended the month of Sept. on a high note in San Angelo. Along with being the first Chipotle, a new Chipotlane also opened with the resturant. This lane allows customers to pick-up their digital orders without getting out of their car.

Chipotle works to ensure food that is served to their customers are real food. This Mexican grill serves only 53 ingredients, all of which can be produced. Chipotle says their burritos, salads, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas and more do not contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is open Monday through Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 3515 S. Jackson St.