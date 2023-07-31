SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — According to TxDPS, one San Angelo resident was killed in a fatal collision in Midland County.

in the early morning hours of July 29, troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Tom Craddick Highway and County Road 60. According to the initial investigation, a Chevrolet Silverado has been traveling southwest on Tom Craddick Highway and a Kia Optima had been traveling northwest on County Road 60.

The Kia Optima, driven by Ario Pela Fine of San Angelo, failed tp yield to a stop sign in the intersection and collided with the passenger side of the Chevrolet Silverado.

Both drivers were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where Fine was later pronounced dead by medical staff. The driver of the other vehicle is said to be in “stable’ condition.