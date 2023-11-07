SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced in a statement that one individual has died after a fatal collision in Tom Green County on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to the TxDPS, the incident occurred at 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Ratliff Road and U.S. 277. The weather conditions were clear, and the road conditions were dry.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that 70-year-old Dale Edward Winey was traveling south on U.S. 277 in his pickup truck when he failed to drive in a single lane for unknown reasons. Winey’s vehicle crossed the center line of the road and entered the northbound lane before striking a pole.

Winey was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a resident of San Angelo, Texas.