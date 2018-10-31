San Angelo Realtors Association endorses Judge Susan Werner for Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1
SAN ANGELO, TX - The following is a press release from the San Angelo Realtors Association:
Following a process that included individual interviews with the candidates and considered recommendations from members who have had cases in front of Judge Werner in the Precinct One JP Court during her time on the bench, the Association is endorsing her election.
A statement from board president, Teri Jackson states, "We believe Susan's experience and knowledge make her the best candidate for this position."
Werner has served in the JP court for over a decade. She served as a court clerk for nine years, six of these as chief clerk, and was appointed to the bench to fill an unexpired term two years ago.
"I love my job and serving the public as a JP. I am honored by the endorsements of the Realtor and the local police officers PAC. Having groups that are so concerned with the well being of our community support is very encouraging."
More Stories
-
Shopping online and donating to charity is one deal that can't be beat.
-
The San Angelo school bond for November was put together from…
-
The Randy Rogers band is set to headline an upcoming Texas music…