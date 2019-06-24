San Angelo public information officer stepping down

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, TX - In a press release issued June 24, 2019 it was announced that Communications Director Anthony Wilson has accepted a position as the Town Manager of Belgrade, Maine. His final day with the City of San Angelo will be July 5, 2019. City Videographer Brian Groves will lead the Public Information Office until a replacement is named.

Per the release, Wilson joined the City in 2007 as its Civic Events Manager, overseeing municipally owned venues such as Foster Communications Coliseum and the McNease Convention Center. He was named public information officer in 2012 and was promoted to Communications Director in December.

During his time as director, the San Angelo Public Information Division won more than 60 local, state and national awards. Wilson joined the City after working in print journalism for two decades, including as managing editor of the Standard-Times. His peers elected him to serve as the treasurer of the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers. He is scheduled to graduate with his master of public administration degree in May. Wilson was also responsible for vastly modernizing the programming on the City's governmental access channel. Also, July 2019 will see the office take ownership over one of the city's first two electric fleet vehicles.

"It's important San Angelo knows I love it, I love my job and I love serving our citizens," Wilson said. "Our family is simply ready for a new landscape, a new lifestyle and a new adventure. Professionally, I'm also eager for a different challenge. Belgrade and New England offer us all that. Even so, we'll be leaving a part of ourselves behind here."

Belgrade is a town of about 3,200 residents in Central Maine. It is a popular summer vacation destination surrounded by seven lakes, including Great Pond, which inspired the setting for the Academy Award-winning movie "On Golden Pond."

We will bring you more information on this story in a forthcoming KLST News report on June 25, 2019.