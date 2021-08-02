San Angelo Police investigating early morning fatal car wreck

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on August 2, 2021, officers were called to a motor vehicle accident at 1:29 a.m.

Officers found a red Kia Sportage in the parking lot of Central High School, 655 Caddo St., where it came to a stop after hitting multiple large rocks that are placed at the front of the school.

A white Honda Accord was found in the 600 block of West Houston Harte.

“After further investigation it was discovered that the driver of the Kia Sportage ran onto Loop 306 and was struck by the Honda Accord. The Honda Accord then veered off the road and struck a large sign. The driver of the Honda Accord was not wearing a seatbelt. Due to the impact, the driver of the Kia Sportage and the driver of the Honda Accord succumbed to their injuries at the scene. They were pronounced deceased by Judge Howard. The driver of the Kia Sportage was identified as Raphael Salas (45) from Del Rio. The identity of the second victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family. This is still an ongoing investigation,” SAPD said in a statement.