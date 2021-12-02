San Angelo Police investigate incident near Lonestar Middle School, no active threat to school or public

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Police cars were seen around Lonestar Middle School on the morning of December 2, 2021.

Parents say they were told out of an abundance of caution, security was heightened at the campus located at 2500 Sherwood Way in San Angelo.

Police say they are investigating an incident. They stated that there is not an active threat to the school or the community. Officers are currently near the unit block of North Campus Blvd and Rio Grande Street.

More information will be released later today according to police.

The San Angelo Independent School District issued the following statement:

“This morning the San Angelo Police Department informed San Angelo ISD of increased law enforcement activity in the neighborhood surrounding Lone Star Middle School prior to the start of the school day. Due to this, Lone Star Middle School was placed on a secure the building measure out of an abundance of caution, and the measure has now been lifted. Students and staff are safe. SAISD and Lone Star Middle School appreciate the collaboration with the San Angelo Police Department.”

