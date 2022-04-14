SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Officer!

Have you been looking for a career that is not only challenging but rewarding? This career requires high levels of professionalism, integrity, and sense of community, if you believe this is you the San Angelo Police Department may be the career for you.

The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the next Civil Service Examination. The date has been set for July 15, 2022. If you are interested in obtaining more information about becoming an officer with the San Angelo Police Department, please contact their recruiting officer at 325-481-2709.

You can find an application on the San Angelo Police Department website (www.sanangelopolice.org) or you can obtain an application in person at either the San Angelo Police Community Services Division located at the City Hall Annex (301 W. Beauregard Ave, Suite #205) or at the City of San Angelo Human Resource Office located on the second floor of City Hall.