San Angelo Police Apprehend Suspect Armed with Stolen Gun in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX – Wednesday afternoon, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the area of South David and West Washington for the report of a man armed with a gun. After obtaining the description of the man and direction of travel from witnesses, a Patrol Officer located the subject near a picnic table at Spanish Park. The subject was holding a handgun.

The Officer attempted to make contact with the subject by issuing commands; however, the subject disregarded the commands and a foot pursuit ensued.

Additional police units converged on the area and the subject was located and taken into custody in the 600 block of South Abe Street. The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Robert Clark. The handgun was located nearby and seized.

K-9 Team Officer J. Fincher and Police Service Dog Xander responded to conduct a search of the area in an attempt to locate additionally discarded property. Shortly after the search began, officers located a shotgun that Clark had hidden in a nearby bush prior to his initial contact with police. Clark was charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapon and Evading Arrest and he was transported to the Tom Green County Jail.

During the follow-up investigation, officers heard a call for service regarding a burglary of a residence in the 1300 block of South David Street where two firearms were stolen. Subsequent to the burglary investigation it was discovered the seized firearms were obtained during that burglary. Clark was additionally charged with Burglary of Habitation. His bond has been set at $51,000.00.