SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas.

Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.”

According to detectives, on August 18, 2022 the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body that had been found in Junction. The exact location of where the body was found has not been released.

The Texas Rangers and SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene in Junction.

Police say the remains were identified initially as Talton through dental records and fingerprints but an autopsy was ordered.

According to law enforcement, the investigation is ongoing.