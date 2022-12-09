SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Dec. 9 the San Angelo Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from a front porch in the 2800 block of Freeland.

Mugshot: Donald Hubbard 12-9-2022 CC: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from SAPD, Donald Hubbard, 43, was charged with mail theft after security cameras caught an individual stealing packages from a porch on Nov. 25. Mail theft is a Class A Misdemeanor that is punishable by a $4,000 fine and up to a year in county jail.

Hubbard also received an additional charge for a controlled substance.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shows that Hubbard was booked on Dec. 9 and has a bond set at $37,500.

SAPD shares that its detectives have been working with the anti-crime unit, gang unit and patrol division to find the individual. With the help of residents and the installation of security cameras and Ring Doorbells in neighborhoods, the arrest was a success the department adds.

