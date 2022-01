SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Pachyderm Club is set to host the Tom Green County Judge Candidate Forum on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The forum will be held at Miss Hattie’s Restaurant from 11:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Participating candidates will include Lane Carter, Joe Hyde, Todd Kolls, and Tommy Ussery. Following the forum, people in the audience will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions.