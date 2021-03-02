San Angelo PAC welcomes Elena Kent

Courtesy of Andi Markee:

San Angelo, Texas (Mardh 2)- San Angelo Performing Arts Center welcomes Elena Kent as the newly appointed Interim Executive Director. Born and raised in San Angelo, Elena holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin. Deeply rooted in theatre, her vast experience in the arts includes non-profit administration, directing, stage performance, art education, community outreach and studio art.

For the past 17 years, Elena has been involved in the development and implementation of

many arts programs in the Concho Valley. From 2004 to 2011, she served as Youth Director

Angelo Civic Theatre. In 2011, Elena founded Be Theatre and has continued to serve as the

Founding Artistic Director for the past 10 years.

In a statement, SAPAC Board President Larry Hettick said, “SAPAC is delighted that Elena has

agreed to be our interim Executive Director. Elena’s leadership, creativity, and experience are

just what we need as we restart our operations. The past year has been difficult for the arts,

but we are sure Elena can help SAPAC come back even stronger. We are also pleased that she

will continue to play an ongoing role at Be Theatre while SAPAC continues our focus on enabling local arts organizations.”

Elena is committed to artistic excellence and helping SAPAC enter a rigorous strategic planning

process designed to bring the organization into its next chapter and enhance it’s work. Her

goals include developing a community minded arts campus as well as working closely with the

board of directors to provide more educational programming with plans to bring exciting and

interactive touring productions to San Angelo.

In addition, Elena will continue to support SAPAC resident companies Ballet San Angelo and

Be Theatre, local schools and arts organizations who consider SAPAC home for their productions and performances. In the coming months, expect to see a more dynamic social media

presence as well as a redesigned website, new ticketing platform and an emphasis on outstanding costumer experiences.

As for Be Theatre, Elena will continue to lead as the Artistic Director with the help of the newly

appointed Assistant Artistic Director, Savannah Logsdon.

“Savannah will continue to work as Marketing Director for Ballet San Angelo, but she will be

assisting Be Theatre with new work development as well as helping manage operations and

special programming so I can spend time working at SAPAC as we move forward,” Elena explains.

As for her time with SAPAC as interim?

“For now I want to focus on the present and sorting our way through one of the most difficult

year’s the performing arts industry has ever seen,” says Kent. “I am very honored to lead the

journey and work alongside other talented artists. The rest will fall into place!”



The SAPAC Board of Directors is looking forward Elena’s collaborative and engaging leadership

approach and exciting arts enrichment as she brings her wide ranging experience to this position.

-The San Angelo Performing Arts Center Board of Directors