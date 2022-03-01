SAN ANGELO, Texas – On February 21, 2022, the Burmese python at the San Angelo Nature Center named Baby, passed away.

According to a Facebook post by the City of San Angelo, the age of Baby is unknown, but stories of her at the nature center go back nearly 25 years. Many people shared their stories of seeing Baby on their school trips to the center.

Baby was about 100 pounds and 17 feet in length. Three staff members of the San Angelo Nature Center were needed to remove Baby from her enclosure on the days she was let out.

Baby enjoyed supervised exercises that consisted of freely roaming the center. When she was not out and about, Baby liked to yawn to customers and bake under her heat lamp.